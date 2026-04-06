NUJ Demands Apology Over Wike’s Threat To Channels TV’s Okinbaloye

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed shock and outrage over a statement by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, directed at Channels Television journalist, Seun Okinbaloye.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, on Sunday, the union described the minister’s remark as reckless and dangerous.

Wike had said, “If there’s anyway to break the screen, I would have shot him,” a comment the NUJ said constitutes a direct attempt to intimidate and silence the press.

The union noted that it initially withheld its reaction, expecting the minister to show remorse and withdraw the statement. However, it said the absence of any apology or retraction suggests the comment was deliberate.

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According to the NUJ, the remark undermines press freedom and the principles of democracy, while also creating a climate of fear for journalists carrying out their professional duties.

It added that such statements from a senior government official send a dangerous signal that critical reporting could attract hostility and threats of violence.

The NUJ demanded an immediate and unreserved apology from Wike, describing his comments as reprehensible.

The union also called on the Federal Government to condemn the statement and take steps to protect journalists and uphold the independence of the media.

It further urged media organisations, civil society groups, and democracy advocates to stand in solidarity against what it described as an attack on press freedom.

The NUJ stressed that the safety and security of journalists remain essential to a functioning democracy and warned that any attempt to stifle the media must be firmly resisted.

The controversy followed Wike’s statement at the media parley, where he reacted to remarks made by Okinbaloye on a previous edition of Politics Today.

The anchor had raised concerns about Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state while discussing the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after its derecognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, the anchor’s comments drew a sharp reaction from Wike. The Minister stated that he “would have shot” Okinbaloye, accusing the journalist of taking sides in the ADC leadership dispute on national television.