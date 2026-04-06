Okinbaloye: NUJ Demands Wike’s Apology Over Comment

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has demanded an immediate apology and government action following a controversial remark by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, directed at Seun Okinbaloye.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, the union expressed “profound shock and outrage” at Wike’s comment, describing it as reckless and dangerous to press freedom.

The union described the minister’s comment as a direct threat capable of intimidating journalists and undermining democratic principles.

“The Minister’s egregious threat, ‘If there’s any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,’ constitutes a direct and unacceptable attempt to intimidate and silence the press,” the statement read, warning that such rhetoric creates fear among media professionals.

‘Climate Of Fear’

The union said it initially withheld its reaction in anticipation of a retraction or apology from the minister.

However, it noted that the absence of any remorse “strongly suggests that the statement was not a momentary lapse but rather a deliberate and intentional act.”

According to the NUJ, the comment sends a troubling signal that critical journalism could attract hostility or even threats of violence.

“This incendiary comment from a high-ranking government official… creates a climate of fear for journalists striving to uphold their professional duties,” the statement added.

The union called on the Federal Government to condemn the remark and take concrete steps to ensure the safety and independence of journalists across the country.

The NUJ further urged media organisations, civil society groups, and democracy advocates to stand united against threats to press freedom.

It stressed that the safety of journalists remains critical to a functioning democracy and warned that any attempt to silence the media must be firmly resisted.

“The NUJ unequivocally demands an immediate and unreserved apology from Barrister Nyesom Wike for his reprehensible remarks,” the union stated.

Okinbaloye had addressed the controversy during Sunday Politics on Channels Television, maintaining that public officials must be mindful of their words.

He noted that statements from leaders carry significant weight and can influence public perception and safety.