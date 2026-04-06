Residents Raise Concern As Stray Bullet Kills 14-Year-Old Student In Maiduguri

A stray bullet has reportedly killed a 14-year-old female student residing in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital quarters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred on Saturday while the victim was carrying out household activities.

As of the time of filing this report, it is unclear where the stray bullet originated, as there was no reported attack by suspected insurgents, and security agencies have not released any information in that regard.

An unconfirmed report indicated that members of the Civilian Joint Task Force fired gunshots in a nearby compound as part of celebrations during a social event.

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“She lived in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital quarters with her parents and suddenly she was hit by a stray bullet from an unknown source, which led to her death,” a resident said.

Residents of Maiduguri have raised concerns over the dangers associated with celebratory gunfire, especially in insurgency-affected states, noting that such actions are capable of causing panic among the public.

Efforts by Channels Television to obtain information from the Nigeria Police Force had not received a response as of the time of this report.