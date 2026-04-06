Tinubu To Inaugurate Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Others In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge in Lagos this week.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in an X post on Monday.

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“Please join the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a two-day working visit to our dear state.

“While here, the President will commission some of our iconic, transformative, and legacy projects such as the Ojota-Opebi link bridge,” Akosile stated.

“The Ojota-Opebi link bridge is ready! Yes, it will be flagged off this week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. This is a transformational and strategic project delivered by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. It is a promise made and well delivered!” he stated in another post.

A video shared by the governor’s aide on X shows that the tw-day visit would begin on Wednesday, April 8 and end on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the President are the Lagos State Geographic Information Service, Alausa, and the Lagos Multi-agency building, Alausa.

Tinubu will also launch the Tolu Schools Complex, Ajegunle; Maracana stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches; and the Lagos food logistics hub, Abijo.

The Tolu Schools Complex, which comprises 36 schools across primary, junior, and senior secondary levels, and is spread over 11.7 hectares, is expected to serve over 20,000 students.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the project on April 1, said the project is “the largest school community in Africa”.

“This complex brings together 36 schools across primary, junior, and senior secondary levels, spread over 11.7 hectares. It is set to serve over 20,000 students and stands as the largest school community in Africa, with well-equipped classrooms, football fields, basketball courts, and other modern facilities,” he said on his X handle.

The governor noted that education remains central to his administration’s vision for Lagos, adding that the government would continue to ensure every child has access to a quality learning environment.