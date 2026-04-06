Trump Yet To Sign Off On Iran Ceasefire Deal

The White House on Monday confirmed there was a deal under consideration for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran, but that President Donald Trump had “not signed off” on the proposal and is continuing the war.

US media have reported that a proposal by mediators for a 45-day ceasefire in the Middle East war has been received by Washington.

“This is one of many ideas, and POTUS (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues,” a White House official told AFP, adding that the president will speak more on the conflict at a press conference scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

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AFP