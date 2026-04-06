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US Tried To Arm Iran Protesters, But Lost Weapons, Says Trump

Trump said the armaments were meant to help anti-government protesters fight back against the authorities.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated April 6, 2026
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WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States attempted to arm Iranian protesters, but the weapons were diverted and never passed to the right people.

Trump said the armaments were meant to help anti-government protesters fight back against the authorities.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)

“We sent guns, a lot of guns; they were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs,” Trump told reporters while at a White House Easter event.

“You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them,” Trump went on, adding: “So I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re going to pay a big price for that.”

READ ALSO: Trump Warns ‘Entire’ Iran Could Be ‘Taken Out’  On Tuesday

Trump did not give details about who he was accusing of taking the US weapons.

However, on Sunday, Trump was quoted as saying by a Fox News reporter that he blamed Kurdish intermediaries for having taken weapons destined for Iranian dissidents.

AFP

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