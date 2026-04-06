US Tried To Arm Iran Protesters, But Lost Weapons, Says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States attempted to arm Iranian protesters, but the weapons were diverted and never passed to the right people.

Trump said the armaments were meant to help anti-government protesters fight back against the authorities.

“We sent guns, a lot of guns; they were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs,” Trump told reporters while at a White House Easter event.

“You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them,” Trump went on, adding: “So I’m very upset with a certain group of people, and they’re going to pay a big price for that.”

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Trump did not give details about who he was accusing of taking the US weapons.

However, on Sunday, Trump was quoted as saying by a Fox News reporter that he blamed Kurdish intermediaries for having taken weapons destined for Iranian dissidents.

AFP