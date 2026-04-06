[VIDEO] Pate Meets Airbus Chiefs In France For Emergency Care Helicopter Procurement

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has commenced negotiations with Europe’s leading Aerospace Corporation, Airbus, on the development of Nigeria’s new Integrated National Ground-To-Air Health Emergency Management System.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Four Million Nigerians Enrolled In NHIS In Two Years, Says Pate
The move follows the approval of President Bola Tinubu.
On the sidelines of discussions with Airbus executives, Pate inspected an Airbus emergency care helicopter at a French government-supported air ambulance facility in Lyon, France, where he briefed Nigerians on what is to come.