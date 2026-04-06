Why I Chose ADC Despite Leadership Crisis – Presidential Aspirant

A presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Abayomi Rotimi, on Monday explained why he chose the party for the 2027 elections despite its current leadership crisis.

He made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, stating that the party is not “absolutely bad” and can still be worked with.

“I belong to the school of thought that nothing is absolutely bad and nothing is absolutely good. So, as much as we can say that this is bad, it may not actually be absolutely bad.

“So, I still believe that we can work with the lesser evil of the Nigerian political class who have failed this country immensely, including some big shots in the ADC,” he said.

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Rotimi further stated that the crisis in the ADC is self-inflicted but can be resolved if its leadership makes the right decisions.

“There are a lot of crisis. Some of these crisis are actually self-inflicted. However, the leaders have to sort this out within the next 72 hours, otherwise we are out,” he said.

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The presidential aspirant also asserted that for the party to function effectively, an unidentified individual must refrain from “belittling people.”

“I don’t know why this man—I won’t mention his name—keeps having problems with people. Call in, sort these things out. Talk to these leaders and resolve them. You cannot belittle people and expect them to still want to work with you,” he added.

Rotimi tied his presidential ambition to his belief in Nigeria’s transformation through intentional leadership, explaining his view of what leadership entails.

“If we can only get leaders who care for the people, then we will be able to bring a lot of change to society.

“My understanding of who should become a leader is very simple. You must be in tune with your ability to recognise people who have capacity. You don’t necessarily need to have all the capacity to solve all the problems.

“You must have what I call the power of cognition—very sharp intuition, very sound instinct, and the power of cognition,” he said.

The presidential aspirant also revealed his intention to work with progressive Nigerian youths to form a “solid coalition,” noting, however, that many appear to have a different agenda.

“I had always hoped that we would be able to put ourselves together as Nigerian youths. I was hoping that we, as progressive young people, could come together and form a very solid coalition.

“But along the line, I realised that a lot of our fellow youths and adults alike, who are progressives and like minds, seem to have a different agenda,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently decided to stop engaging with the ADC until litigation over its leadership is concluded.