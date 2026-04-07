16 Cameroonians Reported Dead Fighting For Russia In Ukraine

The note, dated Monday, did not give further details on the circumstances of their deaths.

Ukraine says around 1,800 Africans have been enrolled to fight with Russian forces in the war since 2022. Some allege they were lured with fake promises of jobs or educational programmes, then forced into the army.

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Cameroon had not previously acknowledged officially that it had citizens involved in the conflict, despite local media reports on families’ anguish over their loved ones being enlisted by Russia.

Cameroonian authorities asked the families of the deceased to contact the foreign ministry, in a statement aired on state broadcaster CRTV.

In February, the watchdog group All Eyes on Wagner published the names of 1,417 Africans enlisted by Moscow from January 2023 to September 2025 for its Ukraine campaign. More than 300 died had died.

Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana were the top countries of origin.

AFP