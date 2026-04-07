ADC: Kachikwu-Led Group Announces National Convention, Plans Interim Leadership

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by its 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has announced plans to convene a national convention and constitute an interim leadership to manage the party’s affairs.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Abuja by the group’s spokesperson, Norman Obinna, during a media briefing following what he described as an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Obinna stated that the meeting was attended by state chairmen and other NEC members, and was convened to address the party’s ongoing leadership crisis.

According to him, one of the key outcomes of prior Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) efforts was an agreement that the party would hold a national convention to produce a new leadership, a process he said has yet to be implemented nearly two years later.

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“The key outcome of the ADR, which was signed by both parties, was that the ADC would inevitably go into a convention to produce a new leadership. This has not been done for almost two years after,” he said.

The spokesman further accused the former national leadership under Ralph Nwosu of attempting to unlawfully transfer control of the party to individuals who were not members, while also trying to sideline existing state chairmen.

“He attempted to illegally transfer leadership of the party to people who were not members of the ADC. He put measures in place to remove all the state chairmen simply because they did not fit the mould of leadership representing elite interests,” Obinna added.

The group disclosed that it has instituted two court cases challenging the legality of those actions, even before the recent position taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Citing what it described as the absence of a National Working Committee since August 2022, the faction maintained that the NEC remains the highest legitimate authority within the party.

Obinna outlined several resolutions reached at the meeting, including a formal disassociation from a rival coalition led by prominent political figures.

“We dissociate the ADC from David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Bolaji Abdullahi and all members of the so-called coalition. All actions taken by them in the name of the ADC are not binding on the party,” he said.

The group also rejected claims by Nafiu Bala Gombe to any leadership position within the party, stating unequivocally that he has never served as deputy national chairman.

“We state clearly that he [Nafiu Gombe] has never held the position of deputy chairman of the ADC,” Obinna noted.

He emphasised that the ADC remains a platform for all Nigerians and not one controlled by elite interests, accusing the rival coalition of attempting a “power grab” at the expense of longstanding party members.

The faction also reaffirmed Kachikwu’s status within the party, describing him as “a committed and bona fide member.”

In addition, the group issued a notice to diplomatic missions in Nigeria, urging them not to recognise the rival coalition as representatives of the ADC.

As part of its resolutions, the faction announced the appointment of an interim leadership to oversee the day-to-day administration of the party pending the election of a new National Working Committee at the proposed convention.

“We urge INEC to accord them the necessary recognition and support in order to save the ADC from total collapse,” Obinna said.

In September 2025, Gombe sued at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the legality of the NWC led by Mark and Aregbesola, claiming he should have assumed leadership after Nwosu resigned and alleging his resignation letter was forged.

On April 1, INEC removed the names of Mark and Aregbesola from its portal, citing a court order to maintain the status quo. The party has accused INEC of sabotaging its ability to field candidates for 2027.

The party, which was adopted as a coalition party in July 2025, is seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and has political figures such as Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Rabiu Kwankwaso.