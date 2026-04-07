‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Reunite For Show’s 50th Anniversary

The stars of the legendary American crime drama “Charlie’s Angels” reunited Monday at Los Angeles’ PaleyFest to celebrate 50 years since the show catapulted the trio to fame.

Aired over five seasons between 1976 and 1981, the show became a cultural phenomenon that left its mark on television and starred Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd — who joined after Farrah Fawcett left the show to pursue a movie career.

The series followed three powerful women who left the daily grind of the Los Angeles police force to become private detectives working for a mysterious boss named Charlie Townsend, who spoke to them through an intercom.

It hoped to highlight the strength of women and fight against the archetype that women needed rescuing, Smith — who played Kelly Garrett — told AFP on the red carpet at Hollywood’s legendary Dolby Theatre.

“Women came into their own, it was groundbreaking (and a) game changer for women,” she said.

“Here we were chasing danger (and) we were not being rescued. We were not a wife, a nurse, a secretary, a girlfriend… we were these strong women that could take down a 200-pound man.”

Jackson, 77, said she had “never doubted” the show’s potential or that it would become a hit big enough to captivate audiences half a century later.

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“It was unique, it was unusual, and the three of us had chemistry… we’re still sisters today,” the 77-year-old who played Sabrina Duncan told AFP.

Although the cast of “Charlie’s Angels” changed several times, Smith, Jackson and Ladd formed the series’ most enduring trio with Fawcett, who died in 2009, returning as a guest star in a few episodes as Ladd’s older sister.

PaleyFest, organized by the Paley Center for Media, celebrates the best of American television.

AFP