Court Halts ADC Activities In Katsina Over Leadership Dispute

A High Court in Katsina State has ordered an immediate suspension of all activities of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, pending the determination of a substantive suit fixed for April 15, 2026.

The order was issued on Tuesday by Justice A. K. Tukur following an ex parte application filed by the state party chairman, Usman Wamba.

Listed as defendants in the suit are Lawan Batagarawa, Babangida Ibrahim Mahuta, the national leadership of the ADC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling, Justice Tukur granted an interim injunction restraining the first and second defendants, their agents or associates, from parading themselves as stakeholders of the party in Katsina State or conducting any party activities.

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The court also barred the ADC’s national leadership and INEC from recognising, supervising, or participating in any congress organised by the defendants concerning the Katsina chapter of the party.

The judge further directed all parties to maintain the status quo, effectively suspending all actions relating to the disputed congress pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Additionally, the court granted leave for the service of court processes on the defendants outside its jurisdiction, particularly in Abuja, through a courier service acting as a special bailiff.

The suit arises from a leadership dispute within the Katsina State chapter of the party, with the plaintiff alleging attempts by the defendants to usurp his authority as state chairman.

The matter has been adjourned to April 15, 2026, for further hearing.

Prior to the court order, the Katsina State chapter of the ADC had begun preparations for its scheduled congresses ahead of the party’s national convention on April 14, 2026.

The congresses were expected to commence on April 9 at the polling unit level and progress through wards, local government areas, and the state.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held earlier, party leader Mustapha Inuwa said the consultations were aimed at fostering consensus while allowing interested members to contest for positions. He urged members to remain united and peaceful throughout the process.

Inuwa also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, blaming it for worsening economic conditions in Northern Nigeria, including rising costs of goods, challenges faced by farmers and traders, and persistent insecurity affecting education and livelihoods in parts of the region.