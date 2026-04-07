DMO Announces 14.08% Interest On April 2026 Savings Bonds

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced an interest rate of up to 14.082% per annum on the April 2026 Federal Government Savings Bonds.

In a circular published by the DMO on Tuesday, DMP noted that the savings bonds are designed to provide retail investors with a secure and accessible investment option amid Nigeria’s evolving interest rate environment.

The offer features two bond tenors, with competitive yields aimed at attracting a broad range of investors seeking stable returns.

Key details of the April 2026 bond offer, including rates, tenors, and subscription timelines.

The two-year bond due April 15, 2028, offers an interest rate of 13.082% per annum.

The three-year bond due April 15, 2029, offers a higher rate of 14.082% per annum.

The subscription window opened on April 7, 2026, and will close on April 10, 2026, with settlement scheduled for April 15, 2026.

Interest payments will be made quarterly on July 15, October 15, January 15, and April 15.

The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000, while additional investments can be made in multiples of N1,000, up to a maximum of N50 million.

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The instrument is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, ensuring a high level of security.

It is also listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, enhancing liquidity and enabling secondary market trading.

In addition to accessibility, the bonds offer regulatory and tax advantages, making them attractive to a wide range of investors.

In March, DMO offered Savings Bonds with interest rates of up to 13.906 per cent per annum to retail investors.