FIFA Approves Arthur Okonkwo’s Switch From England To Nigeria

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been cleared to play for Nigeria after FIFA approved his request to change international allegiance from England.

The decision was recorded on April 6, 2026, on FIFA’s official Change of Association register, where his nationality has been updated to the Nigeria Football Federation, replacing his previous affiliation with England’s Football Association.

Okonkwo, who was born in Camden to Nigerian parents, previously featured for England across several youth levels during his time at Arsenal, including the Under-18 side.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles to Face Poland, Portugal In June Friendlies

The 24-year-old initially joined Wrexham on loan in 2023, spending the campaign at the Stok Cae Ras before completing a permanent transfer in 2024. Since then, he has established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the EFL Championship.

Between 2015 and 2019, he represented England at U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-18 levels but never earned a senior cap, making him eligible to switch under FIFA regulations.

His performances this season have stood out, with a string of key saves contributing to Wrexham’s competitiveness in England’s second tier, attracting attention as a strong option for Nigeria.

The nationality switch follows earlier contact with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle during the Unity Cup in London, although paperwork delays meant he was unavailable for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Okonkwo’s inclusion is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s goalkeeping department, where Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho are among the current options.