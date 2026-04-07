Gov Mbah Lauds DSS Over Arrest of High-Risk Criminals

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest of high-profile kidnappers and gunrunners in the state.

Speaking at the Enugu DSS Command headquarters, Mbah extolled the secret service for their professionalism, discipline, and role in ensuring a peaceful Easter celebration, while urging them to maintain this momentum, which he described as the core duty of government.

The governor expressed particular delight over the arrest of a high-profile gang leader, who has been responsible for a series of attacks on security operatives and kidnappings for ransom in Enugu and its environs.

“The good people of Enugu State are grateful for the peaceful atmosphere, especially around the Easter period, brought about through the efforts of the Service and other Security Agencies in the state,” he said.

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He expressed confidence that the criminals will finally end up behind bars with their network already disrupted.

“It is your duty to sustain the tempo of security service delivery, as this remains the primary essence of Government and can never be taken for granted,” he added.

While expressing hope that the State would be rid of criminals with the sustained efforts of security agencies, the Governor also reaffirmed his commitment to making Enugu the safest hub for tourism, business, and living.

He noted that Enugu residents will finally be relieved of his reign of terror in the state and the South-East region.

Mbah further expressed dismay at how able-bodied individuals could abandon human decency for heinous crimes, stressing that the full weight of the law awaits the criminals.