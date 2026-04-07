Insecurity: ‘Nigeria Shall Prevail,’ Shettima Assures Nigerians At National Police Day Celebration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the security challenges facing the country would be surmounted.

Speaking at the 2026 National Police Day Grand Parade and Procession in Abuja on Tuesday, Shettima said Nigeria shall prevail.

“Our institutions reformed, and our people are reunited. The road ahead may be long, but this nation is not stranded. So long as duties still answer when distress calls, and so long as we continue to choose reform over our nation, Nigeria shall continue to prevail,” he said.

“As we celebrate the National Police Day, let it be a covenant of the future, a national pledge to build the Nigeria police force that stands as a symbol of excellence, accountability, courage, and service. A reaffirmation to rebuild our country while every Nigerian feels safe, protected, respected, and heard.

“A declaration of policy in Nigeria shall replace the best of our national character, not the burden of our own enemies.

“Your excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the journey ahead of us cannot be sustained by hope alone but by those who give hope a shield, who give order a baron and who give the ordinary citizen the confidence to dream that’s why I believe with every fiber of conviction that Nigeria will rise stinger with our protectors when our protectors are strengthened.”

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The vice president called on all Nigerians to cooperate with the police and other security agencies, emphasising the importance of national security.

He also tasked the leadership of the police to be responsive to the needs of all citizens, saying that the people must see the Force as partners in preserving peace.

“The safety of a nation cannot be outsourced to uniforms alone. I call on all Nigerians, community leaders, traditional institutions, religious leaders, civil society, and the private sector to work closely with the police and other security agencies. When citizens and law enforcement stand on opposite sides of all suspicions, insecurity thrives.

“This is why, as a democratic necessity, the police must remain connected to the people, attentive to their concerns, respectful to their dignity, and responsive to their needs, and the people in turn must see the police not as a distant force but as partners in the collective task of preserving peace.

“To the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, I charge you to remain resolute in your commitment to reform for every officer here today. I ask you to hold the highest standard of integrity, discipline, and service.

“Let your conduct reflect the honour of the uniform you wear, let your actions inspire confidence, let your service bring pride to the nation. Let it be a set of generations of officers that will help to renew the moral authority of policy in Nigeria.”

The event brought together senior government officials, the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, security chiefs, and officers drawn from across the federation.