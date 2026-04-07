JUST IN: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors on Tuesday announced the suspension of its planned strike after reaching an understanding with the Federal Government on key demands, including payment of outstanding allowances and improvements in doctors’ welfare.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the association’s National Executive Council, where members reviewed assurances from government representatives and resolved to give dialogue another chance.

“The NEC, in recognition of the ongoing high-level interventions and as a demonstration of goodwill, hereby suspends the previously declared Total, Indefinite, and Comprehensive Strike action,” the communique read.

NARD said the suspension was informed by “progress made” in negotiations, particularly commitments on the prompt payment of salary arrears, hazard allowances, and steps toward resolving issues surrounding the Medical Residency Training Fund.

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Though association did not declare a full resolution of the dispute, it noted that the government had shown “renewed willingness” to address the concerns that triggered the strike threat.

“The NEC grants the Federal Government a two (2)-week ultimatum within which concrete, measurable, and verifiable steps must be taken to address all outstanding demands of the Association.

“The NEC reiterates its demands as follows: Immediate reversal of the decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT); Immediate payment of all outstanding promotion arrears and salary arrears owed to resident doctors in affected institutions; Prompt conclusion and disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF); Immediate processing and full payment of the outstanding nineteen (19) months’ arrears of the Professional Allowance.

“The NEC shall reconvene immediately upon expiration of the ultimatum to review the level of compliance and determine further appropriate actions in the best interest of its members. In the event of failure by the Federal Government to meet these demands within the stipulated timeframe, the NEC shall not hesitate to resume the suspended Total, Indefinite, and Comprehensive Strike action without further notice.”

Resident doctors in Nigeria have repeatedly clashed with the Federal Government over welfare issues, including irregular payment of salaries, inadequate hazard allowances and poor hospital infrastructure.

The recurring disputes have contributed to the brain drain in the health sector, with many Nigerian doctors seeking better opportunities abroad.