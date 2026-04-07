Katsina ADC Considers Consensus Congresses, Holds Expanded Leadership Meeting

The Katsina State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday held an expanded leadership meeting in preparation for congresses leading to the national convention slated for April 14, 2026.

At the meeting, held at the Paramount Event Center, Katsina, stakeholders from across the 361 wards of the 34 LGAs were in attendance.

In an interview with Channels Television at the meeting, a party chieftain and former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mustapha Inuwa, announced that the congresses will begin from April 9, 2026, starting from the polling units to the wards, LGAs, and state level.

He said the essence of the meeting was for stakeholders to mainly discuss the issue of consensus, considering the demands.

He explained that the opposition party is in a better position to adopt consensus if a sitting government cannot hold direct primaries.

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Inuwa charged party members to be conscious and calm, and to ensure they do the right thing, stating that doors are widely open for anyone who wishes to contest against the majority.

He, however, blamed President Bola Tinubu’s-led government for crippling the economy in the North, contrary to his campaign promises.

“Considering the demands, we think we can go for consensus because if a sitting government cannot hold direct primaries, I believe the opposition is in a better position to go for that. So, we called the stakeholders and informed them on how to go about it.

“Party members should be conscious, calm, and make sure they do what is right and should not be selfish. There is room for anyone who wishes to contest against the majority. Generally, we appeal to everybody to be calm, united, and ensure they do the right thing. People should also come en masse to register and participate actively.

“If elected into office, we will ensure good governance in all ramifications. We will make sure security is restored and improve on the economy, especially the local economy, agriculture, and education.

“With our victory, corruption will definitely be fought, not in the way and manner the previous government handled it. Here, we will allow the law to take its course, not in a cosmetic way.

“The current Tinubu-led government has crippled our economy in the North. This is contrary to his campaign promises.

“As I am talking now, one has to sell three bags of maize to buy one bag of garri produced in Tinubu’s southern part. To buy one jerry can of palm oil, you must also sell three bags of maize. You must sell three bags of maize to buy one measure of bitter kola. But here in Katsina State, we buy one bag of sweet potatoes brought from the Wagini area of the state at N8,000, while we buy 30 eggs brought from Ibadan at N9,000.

“Anybody from the North intending to go for the Hajj exercise will have to sell one and a half trailers of maize, while someone selling cocoa will sell three to four bags to go for Hajj.

“A grocery seller paid N450,000 for the conveyance of his items to the southern part and sold them at N400,000. He had to pay the truck driver an additional N50,000 because the products are also produced there. The same applies to cattle—if you take them to the South, you will get two-thirds of the value due to large supply from Kenya and South Africa.

“Most of our schools in the frontline LGAs in the North have now become shelters for bandits, some burnt down. And in the urban centres, the majority of students have stopped attending school due to the abject poverty affecting their parents,” he said.