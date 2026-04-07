Lagos Announces Temporary Road Closures For Infrastructure Inaugurations

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions and temporary restrictions on major routes across the state ahead of the commissioning of key infrastructure projects.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, motorists were urged to adjust their travel plans and steer clear of affected routes during scheduled periods to reduce congestion and delays.

The government explained that the partial closures are necessary to guarantee safety and ensure the smooth execution of the commissioning activities.

According to the statement, the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be inaugurated on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., with traffic disruptions expected around Opebi-Allen, Ikeja, and Ojota.

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Motorists passing through these areas within the stated timeframe have been advised to use alternative routes.

On Thursday, April 8, 2026, two separate commissioning events will also take place between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The first involves the commissioning of the Tolu Schools Complex, which will impact traffic around Olodi-Apapa and Ajegunle. Road users in these areas are encouraged to make prior arrangements and expect possible delays.

Later that same day, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., another event is scheduled at Eko Hotel and Victoria Island. Motorists using this corridor have been advised to either avoid the route or proceed with caution due to anticipated traffic buildup.

The government added that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), alongside other traffic personnel, will be deployed to affected locations to regulate movement and assist commuters.

Motorists were also urged to comply with traffic directives and cooperate with officials to ensure orderly flow during the exercise.