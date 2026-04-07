‘Mere Speculation,’ Omotoso Denies Rift Between Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has dismissed claims of rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described reports of a frosty relationship as mere speculation.

“How will a father say there is no future in his home? The President is a father to Mr Sanwo-Olu. Apart from that, most of things that you hear are mere speculations and imaginary things that people imagine,” the commissioner said.

“The President has not told anybody that he is not pleased with Mr Sanwo-Olu. If he is not pleased with Mr Sanwo-Olu, he will not be coming to say that Mr Sanwo-Olu should host him for him to be seeing all of the things that he conceived in those days.”

Noting that Tinubu in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief has the right to go anywhere, Omotosho stated that no President would visit a state if he is not happy with the state governor.

He also spoke on the politics of Lagos, especially as Sanwo-Olu completes his mandatory eight-year tenure on May 29, 2027.

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When asked if the President has endorsed any candidate as Sanwo-Olu’s successor, the commissioner said: “That is not even being discussed as far as I am concerned. Of course, social media rumours, speculations all over the place. The question of succession would be discussed.”

Omotoso also spoke on Tinubu’s planned visit to Lagos State, governance issues as well as the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge that was built by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

He defended the cost of the bridge reportedly put at about N279 billion, saying good things are expensive.

“Have you seen the bridge? It is not anywhere, not everywhere in Nigeria that you can find this kind of bridge that has 5.04 kilometres with roads, about 2.80 part of it is bridged.

“You have 146 metres of adjoining roads. You have about four underpasses. For you to have all of these facilities in one place, it must cost a fortune,” Omotoso added.