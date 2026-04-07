Oyo ADC Calls For Fair Political Space, Warns Of Threats To Democracy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to ensure a free and fair political environment for opposition parties across the country.

The party, through a governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Niyi Aborisade, warned that Nigeria’s democracy is facing serious threats that must be addressed with fairness and openness.

Aborisade made the appeal while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

He also called for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that recent actions by the commission have cast doubt on its neutrality.

The ADC chieftain expressed concern over what he described as a shrinking political space in the country, stressing that opposition remains a vital pillar of any democratic system.

“A democracy without opposition is not a democracy; it is a gradual descent into authoritarianism,” he said.

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Aborisade further alleged deliberate efforts to weaken opposition parties nationwide, citing internal developments within the ADC, including the alleged delisting of some party leaders.

According to him, such actions suggest possible external interference aimed at suppressing dissent and restricting political competition.

“This is not just about the ADC; it is about the future of democracy in Nigeria,” he added.

He also claimed that under the current administration, opposition politics is increasingly being treated as a threat rather than a legitimate component of democratic governance.

He warned that this trend could undermine accountability and deprive citizens of credible political alternatives.

“When opposition voices are silenced, the people lose their power to choose, question and demand accountability,” Aborisade said.

Despite these concerns, he maintained that the ADC remains committed to lawful political engagement.

He noted that the party had duly notified INEC of its planned congresses and conventions, emphasising that the commission’s role is limited to observation.

Aborisade called for consistency in the commission’s conduct, noting that some political parties have previously conducted primaries without INEC’s presence and still had their outcomes recognised.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritise addressing critical national issues such as insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment and the rising cost of living, rather than focusing on opposition parties.

“Suppressing opposition will not solve insecurity. Silencing dissent will not create jobs. What Nigeria needs is inclusive governance,” he said.

The governorship hopeful also dismissed speculations of factionalisation within the ADC in Oyo State, insisting that the party remains united.

He affirmed that Yinka Olona remains the recognised state chairman, as confirmed by the party’s national leadership.