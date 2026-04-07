Plateau Relaxes Curfew In Jos North To 6am–6pm

The Plateau State Government has further relaxed the curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area, following what it described as a relative return to calm after recent attacks in Angwan Rukuba.

The adjustment, which takes effect from Wednesday, 8 April 2026, allows residents to move freely between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, while the curfew will now be enforced from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap.

The government urged residents to carry out their lawful activities strictly within the approved hours and to fully comply with the restrictions during curfew periods.

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Governor Caleb Mutfwang has also directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the directive in order to safeguard lives and property, and to sustain peace in the area.

Residents were further advised to remain indoors during curfew hours, cooperate with security operatives, and provide useful information to relevant authorities to support ongoing efforts at maintaining law and order.

The curfew was initially imposed in the aftermath of deadly attacks in parts of Jos North, particularly in Angwan Rukuba, where several lives were lost.

In recent days, Plateau State has witnessed a resurgence of violence across Jos and its neighbouring local governments, including incidents in Jos South, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom.

Despite the easing of restrictions, authorities say the security situation remains calm but tense, with intensified patrols and surveillance continuing across affected communities.