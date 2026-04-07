Release Of Plateau Youths Arrested By Army Sparks Jubilation

There was wild jubilation at the ECWA Church in Angwan Rukuba, Jos, following the release of three youths earlier detained in connection with the recent attack in the community.

The youths, who were arrested by the army on Wednesday, days after the Sunday night attack, were reportedly picked up while sitting in front of their homes.

Their return to the church brought relief to protesters and mourners, as they were formally presented to youth leaders at the premises.

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It was only after confirming their release that the aggrieved youths allowed the corpses of the victims to be moved out of the church for burial.

The development helped to calm earlier tensions, paving the way for the continuation of funeral rites for those killed in the attack.