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Strikes ‘Completely Destroyed’ Synagogue In Iranian Capital

Judaism is one of Iran's legally recognised minority religions, and the country has a small Jewish community, although many members fled in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

By Channels Television
Updated April 7, 2026
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This video grab taken from images released by the Iranian state broadcaster (IRIB) on March 26, 2026, shows what it says is the second phase of the 82nd wave of missiles launched against Israel and US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Photo by – / IRIB TV / AFP

 

US-Israeli strikes early on Tuesday “completely destroyed” a synagogue in Tehran, Iran’s Mehr news agency and the Shargh newspaper reported.

“According to preliminary information, the Rafi-Nia Synagogue… was completely destroyed in this morning’s attacks,” Shargh wrote.

Judaism is one of Iran’s legally recognised minority religions, and the country has a small Jewish community, although many members fled in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

There are no publicly available official numbers, but there are thought to be a few thousand Jewish people in Iran.

Shargh called the synagogue “one of the most important places for Khorasan Jews to gather and celebrate”, referring to the northeastern province of Iran.

 

READ ALSO: Iran Defiant As Deadline Looms For Trump Threat To Infrastructure

Shia Islam is the majority religion in Iran, but the constitution recognises Sunni Islam, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, and Christianity as minority sects, with each represented in parliament.

 

 

AFP

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