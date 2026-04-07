Strikes ‘Completely Destroyed’ Synagogue In Iranian Capital

US-Israeli strikes early on Tuesday “completely destroyed” a synagogue in Tehran, Iran’s Mehr news agency and the Shargh newspaper reported.

“According to preliminary information, the Rafi-Nia Synagogue… was completely destroyed in this morning’s attacks,” Shargh wrote.

Judaism is one of Iran’s legally recognised minority religions, and the country has a small Jewish community, although many members fled in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

There are no publicly available official numbers, but there are thought to be a few thousand Jewish people in Iran.

Shargh called the synagogue “one of the most important places for Khorasan Jews to gather and celebrate”, referring to the northeastern province of Iran.

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Shia Islam is the majority religion in Iran, but the constitution recognises Sunni Islam, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, and Christianity as minority sects, with each represented in parliament.

AFP