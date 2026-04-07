US, Israel Strike Iran Petrochemicals Hub

The United States and Israel hit an Iranian petrochemicals hub in the country’s southwest on Tuesday, without causing any casualties, Iranian media reported the authorities as saying.

Five people had been killed in a previous strike on the site in Mahshahr on Saturday, according to a local Iranian official.

“At 11:40 pm (2040 GMT) on Tuesday, Amir Kabir Petrochemical in Mahshahr was attacked by American and Zionist enemies. No casualties have been reported,” said Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the southwestern Khuzestan province, quoted by the state-sponsored Mehrs news agency.

The agency had reported earlier that the company’s public relations manager “announced the enemy’s assault on one of the units of this complex in the Mahshahr special zone”.

AFP