Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Kwankwaso, Aregbesola, Mark, Others Lead ‘Save Democracy’ Protest 

Prominent members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday led the “Save Nigeria Democracy” protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Several chieftains of the party, including Peter Obi; ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar; a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi; ex-governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; a former Senate President, David Mark; ex-Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, and a former Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among others, are present as the protesters march through the streets of Abuja.

Hundreds of their supporters and members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement also attended the protest.

The protest began at the Maitama Roundabout in the city and terminated at INEC’s headquarters.

They are accusing the electoral umpire of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the country’s democracy.

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Some of the protesters were spotted carrying placards bearing different inscriptions, such as “Hands off our courts” and “Judges must give justice”, among others.

Amaechi was spotted in a van addressing the protesters as they marched through the streets of the nation’s capital.

In a post on his X handle, Atiku shared snippets of himself on the street with other protesters.

“Myself and other leaders of the ADC are peacefully protesting against the partisanship of the electoral umpire,” the former presidential candidate wrote.

“Our patriotic stance is aimed at safeguarding our democracy and preventing the enthronement of a dictatorship.”

Myself and other leaders of the ADC are peacefully protesting against the partisanship of the electoral umpire. Our patriotic stance is aimed at safeguarding our democracy and preventing the enthronement of a dictatorship. -AA pic.twitter.com/tYbU6v6a7Q — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 8, 2026

Obi had earlier enjoined supporters, “well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy”, to join in the protest.

“We say NO to a one-party system, and for that, today we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in the unity, peace, and security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land,” the former governor of Anambra State posted on X.

We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed. We say NO to a one-party system and for that today we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and security of our country to… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 8, 2026

Photographer Esther Umoh also posted a video of Obi, Kwankwaso, and other ADC chieftains holding a banner reading, “Tinubu, let our democracy breathe.”

Tambuwal said the protest was “driven by our collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring that our electoral process remains credible, fair, and transparent,” he posted on his X handle.

“We must resist any attempt to undermine democratic institutions or pave the way for authoritarian tendencies. Our stance is not just political; it is a duty to protect the integrity of our nation and preserve the will of the people.”

Alongside other leaders of the ADC, I am participating in a peaceful protest against the perceived partisanship of the electoral umpire. This patriotic action is driven by our collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring that our electoral process… pic.twitter.com/N55j6AOgN9 — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) April 8, 2026

Crisis Rocks ADC

The protest comes amid the crisis rocking the ADC. INEC recently derecognised the leadership of the party, referencing the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on March 12.

INEC said it won’t recognise the Nafiu Bala and Mark-led groups of the party. Bala had admitted to attending the ADC unveiling of the Mark-led leadership of the opposition party.

He, however, said there was no agreement to appoint Mark and others as leaders of the party.

Bala accused a former ADC national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, of imposing the Mark-led executives on the party without proper consultation.

But on Tuesday, the crisis took a different turn when state chairmen of the ADC rejected the groups led by Bala and Mark.

They accused them of hijacking the party and backed INEC’s decision to de-recognise the leadership of both groups.

In the wake of the crisis, the Mark-led executives accused INEC of destroying Nigeria’s democracy and working for the APC.