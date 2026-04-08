Houses Burnt As Gunmen Kill Five, Abduct Residents In Fresh Attack On Niger Community

Several homes have been reportedly burnt down as suspected terrorists killed no fewer than five persons and abducted several residents during an attack on the Baga community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Channels Television gathered that the attackers stormed the community in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing villagers to flee for safety as houses were set ablaze.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that over 160 armed men invaded the community, using explosives to destroy properties.

“More than 160 terrorists attacked Baga early this morning, burning houses with explosives. As of this evening, the entire community is engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising,” the source said.

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It was further gathered that at least eight members of the local vigilante group sustained injuries while attempting to repel the attackers, but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the assailants.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Sources also revealed that the attackers had, on Monday, rustled several cattle from nearby Nada village in Shiroro Local Government Area, and were believed to have strayed into the Baga community thereafter.

Security agencies have been deployed to the area to restore order; however, as of the time of filing this report, the police authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.