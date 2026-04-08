Iran Agrees To Reopen Strait For Two Weeks, Says Talks Begin Friday

Iran said Wednesday it would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, announcing that the pause would be used for talks with the United States on ending the war, starting Friday in Islamabad.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

The Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council said in a separate statement that the negotiations were set to last two weeks but could be “extended by mutual agreement of the parties.”

This is as Iran said the two-week talks with Israel and the United States start on Friday in Islamabad.

READ ALSO: Trump Agrees To Suspend Bombing Of Iran For Two Weeks

Iraq’s foreign ministry said Wednesday it “welcomes” a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling for “serious and sustainable dialogue” between the nations.

The ministry “calls for building upon this positive step by launching serious and sustainable dialogue tracks that address the root causes of the disputes and strengthen mutual trust,” it posted on X.