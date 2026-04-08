Lorient Coach Pantaloni To Leave Club At End Of Season

Lorient coach Olivier Pantaloni will step down at the end of the season due to a “lack of trust” from the Ligue 1 club’s hierarchy, he said Wednesday.

The 59-year-old took over in 2024 following relegation and immediately led the Breton side back into the top flight as second-tier champions.

Lorient have enjoyed an impressive first season back in Ligue 1, sitting in ninth place with six matches remaining.

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“There’s one main reason — the lack of trust from the management since I arrived,” Pantaloni told local newspaper Ouest-France.

“I still feel this distrust, and therefore I refuse to work under these conditions.”

AFP