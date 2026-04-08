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Lorient Coach Pantaloni To Leave Club At End Of Season

Lorient have enjoyed an impressive first season back in Ligue 1, sitting in ninth place with six matches remaining.

By Channels Television
Updated April 8, 2026
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Lorient’s French head coach Olivier Pantaloni attends the French L1 football match between FC Lorient and RC Lens at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, western France on March 14, 2026. Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP
 

Lorient coach Olivier Pantaloni will step down at the end of the season due to a “lack of trust” from the Ligue 1 club’s hierarchy, he said Wednesday.

The 59-year-old took over in 2024 following relegation and immediately led the Breton side back into the top flight as second-tier champions.

Lorient have enjoyed an impressive first season back in Ligue 1, sitting in ninth place with six matches remaining.

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“There’s one main reason — the lack of trust from the management since I arrived,” Pantaloni told local newspaper Ouest-France.

“I still feel this distrust, and therefore I refuse to work under these conditions.”

AFP

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