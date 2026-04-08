UK PM Starmer Arrives In Saudi Arabia, Welcomes Iran War Truce

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, on the first stop of a Gulf tour aimed at bolstering the ceasefire in the Middle East war, Downing Street said.

Starmer on his first visit to the region since the US-Israeli war against Iran started on February 28 was expected to meet Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, later Wednesday.

As the British leader’s arrival was being announced, the Gulf kingdom’s defence ministry said it had intercepted nine drones targeting Saudi territory in recent hours, despite the ceasefire agreed overnight between the US and Iran.