VIDEO: Makinde, Atiku, Obi, Turaki, Others In Crucial Meeting At David Mark’s Residence

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; members of the African Democratic Congress led by David Mark; and senior figures of the Peoples Democratic Party under the leadership of Tanimu Turaki are meeting at David Mark’s residence in Apo, Abuja.

Other attendees at what has been described as a crucial opposition meeting include former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, Peter Obi and Babangida Aliyu.

Also in attendance are former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, and PDP National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja.

The meeting is taking place a few hours after the African Democratic Congress led a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

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