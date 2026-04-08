What You Must Know As CBN Tightens BVN Rules From May 1

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to roll out a new set of Bank Verification Number (BVN) guidelines from May 1, 2026, there are key rules every account holder must have knowledge of before the deadline.

The framework introduces tighter controls on phone number changes, device usage, and transaction limits.

The move by the apex bank is to curb fraud, strengthen identity protection, and safeguard Nigeria’s financial system.

Mobile Banking App

Mobile banking apps will now be restricted to one device at a time. Logging into your banking app on a new device will automatically deactivate access on the previous one and trigger additional authentication checks.

Fraud Watchlist Window

Banks are now required to place any BVN linked to suspicious activity on a temporary 24-hour watchlist. During this period, affected accounts may be restricted or frozen while the bank contacts the customer for verification.

Phone Number Change

Under the new rules, customers can now change the phone number linked to their BVN only once in their lifetime. The policy targets rising cases of SIM-swap fraud, where criminals take over phone numbers to gain access to bank accounts. Customers are advised to link their BVN to a secure, long-term phone number—preferably one already tied to their National Identification Number (NIN).

Minimum Age Limit

The CBN has set 18 years as the minimum age for BVN enrollment. This means minors will no longer be allowed to hold independent BVNs. Instead, parents and guardians must rely on structured banking products designed for children to manage funds on their behalf.

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Transaction Capping

Customers activating their banking apps on a new device will face a temporary transaction limit of ₦20,000 within the first 24 hours. This restriction acts as a safety buffer, ensuring that even if an account is compromised during setup, the amount that can be moved is significantly limited.

What You Should Do Before May 1:

Customers are urged to take proactive steps to avoid disruptions:

Confirm your BVN-linked phone number: Ensure it is active, secure, and permanently yours.

Update details early: If you must change your number, do so before the deadline to avoid being locked into the one-time limit.

Be prepared for stricter login processes when switching phones or reinstalling banking apps.

Under the new rule, financial institutions must establish and maintain a temporary watchlist for BVNs linked to suspicious transactions reported within the banking system.