World Bank Urges Smarter Growth Strategies, Says Policy Reforms Key To Africa’s Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s fragile economic recovery is showing signs of losing momentum, as new projections from the World Bank indicate rising risks that could stall growth and intensify pressures on vulnerable populations across the region.

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In its latest Africa Economic Update, the World Bank Group said growth projections for 2026 have been revised downward by 0.3 percentage points from estimates published in October 2025, underscoring mounting global and domestic challenges confronting African economies.

Despite the downgrade, regional growth is expected to hold at 4.1 per cent in 2026—unchanged from 2025—but the outlook remains precarious amid rising geopolitical tensions, high debt burdens, and persistent structural constraints.

Rising Risks Threaten Stability

The report highlights a complex mix of global shocks, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which continues to push up fuel, food, and fertiliser prices.

These pressures, coupled with tighter global financial conditions, are expected to drive inflation higher and disrupt economic activity.

Inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise to 4.8 per cent in 2026, with the most severe impact likely to be felt by low-income households.

“In the short term, governments should target scarce resources to protect the most vulnerable households. At the same time, maintaining macroeconomic stability—by controlling inflation and exercising prudent fiscal management—will be essential to navigate the current shock and position African countries for a faster recovery once the crisis subsides,” said World Bank Group Chief Economist for the Africa Region, Andrew Dabalen.

But high public debt remains a major constraint, as the report notes that external public debt service as a share of revenue has doubled from nine per cent in 2017 to 18 per cent in 2025, limiting fiscal space for investments in infrastructure and social services. Public capital investment also remains about 20 per cent below 2014 levels, further constraining growth prospects.

Pathways To Stronger Growth

Looking ahead, the World Bank stressed the urgency of shifting toward more productive, diversified, and private sector-driven growth models.

With over 620 million people expected to join Africa’s labour force by 2050, job creation remains a critical priority.

The report identifies industrial policy as a key lever for transformation, encouraging countries to strategically develop sectors with high growth potential—from critical minerals to pharmaceuticals.

However, it warns that such policies must be carefully designed and implemented.

According to the report, countries should aim for policies that promote rapid learning and strategically shift the economy towards higher-value goods and services, which could create more and better jobs.

To succeed, industrial policies must be backed by strong institutions, skilled labour, reliable infrastructure, and access to finance, while also aligning with broader regional frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The World Bank cautions that without disciplined execution, clear benchmarks, and regional integration, industrial policy risks creating isolated gains rather than broad-based economic transformation.