ADC Is Only Party That Can Save Nigeria, Says Party Chieftain

A former national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, says only the party can save the country from its challenges.

Nwosu said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

“If you check from the ADC DNA, the best party and the only party that can save this country and put it on a trajectory of development that the world and our people expect of us is the ADC.

“We talk about Nafiu Bala as a faction. How can an individual be a faction? This is a plot of the All Progressive Party (APC).”

The ADC chieftain claimed President Bola Tinubu has “dominated” Lagos politics, overriding the city’s diversity and sophistication while “weakening opposition parties and aligning them with the APC”.

“When he became the president, he imagined and thought that he could do the same thing as far as Nigeria is concerned, and that is what Nigerians are resisting.

“It’s not about me, nor ADC, but we have provided Nigerians and patriots the clear vehicle to be able to resist this monstrous force. That’s what is going on. We didn’t expect it to be easy. I don’t think anyone in this country expected it to be easy because they say he is Jagaban. He is going to box his way through,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: ADC Will Proceed With Congresses, Convention Despite Leadership Crisis, Says Nwosu

His comment follows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s decision not to accept interaction from the David-Mark or Rafiu Bala-led group of the ADC, following a verdict by the Court of Appeal.

The development led the ADC to protest at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, accusing the umpire of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining democracy.

Nwosu said what the INEC has done is wrong; hence, they decided to go to the agency’s office to protest the decision.

“The INEC interpretation is wrong, the appeal court is wrong, and they are all inspired by the Jagaban of Nigerian politics, and now it’s clear that the Amupitan is an APC member,” he said.

“The Jagaban of Nigeria seems to have collapsed a lot of parties to become APC, and seems to have collapsed some agencies and judges to also be playing the card of APC, but we are going to resist it all the way.”

Nwosu handed over to Mark as the chairman of the party last year after he resigned his position. But Nafiu Bala, then national vice chairman, claimed he ought to have assumed the post following the resignation of the ADC founder.

The former Senate president and other politicians like Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, Atiku Abubakar, and Rotimi Amaechi adopted the ADC as the platform for the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.