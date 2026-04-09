Disney To Cut 1,000 Jobs

Walt Disney is planning to cut ​as many as 1,000 positions in ‌the coming weeks.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said many of the job cuts will be made in the company’s marketing department.

The Journal said that ⁠plans for the coming job cuts ​began before Josh D’Amaro assumed his new role ​as Disney’s chief executive officer in March.

The planned layoffs could affect less than 1% of ​its total employees. Disney employed about ​231,000 people as of the end of fiscal ‌year ⁠2025.

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Disney’s newly appointed chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, also plans to unite the company’s marketing group and reduce expenses under ​code-named Project ​Imagine, the ⁠report added.

Ayaz began to oversee a newly created ​company-wide marketing organization in January.