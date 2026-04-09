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Gold Steadies As Investors Eye US-Iran Ceasefire

Investors were also mindful of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day, also in focus for interest rate clues.

By Channels Television
Updated April 9, 2026
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A worker displays a one kilogram gold bullion bar at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. Gold prices shot to a record high on December 22, 2025 as investors grow increasingly optimistic the US Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates through next year.

 

Gold prices were largely steady on Thursday ‌as investors remained cautious about the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Spot gold inched 0.1% higher to $4,721.51 ​per ounce, as of 0523 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery ​fell 0.7% to $4,744.90.

Investors were also mindful of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day, also in focus for interest rate clues.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March 17 to 18 meeting showed that more ​policymakers felt rate hikes ​could be needed ⁠to counter inflation that continued to exceed the central bank’s 2% target.

U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data for February is due ​at 1230 GMT, and March consumer price data on Friday could give ​further clues ⁠on the Fed’s policy path.

GoldSilver Central Managing Director, Brian ​Lan, told Reuters in a note he expected gold to consolidate between $4,607 and $4,860 in the near term.

“It doesn’t seem like gold is looking to do ⁠much at this moment. I think there’s still a lot of speculation on ​what’s going to happen after the ceasefire,” he said.

 

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On Wednesday, Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet, killing hundreds of people and drawing a threat of retaliation from ​Iran.

Oil prices rose on Thursday on concerns that supply from the key Middle ​East producing region may not fully resume amid doubts that the two-week ceasefire will hold.

Spot gold has declined more than 10% since the war began on February 28, as higher energy prices fuelled inflation concerns and prompted markets to reassess interest rate expectations, reducing the non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“Beyond near-term liquidity needs, we expect gold to continue to rebuild its gains in the coming months amid heightened geopolitical risk,” Standard Chartered said ⁠in a ​note on Wednesday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell ​0.1% to $74.07 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $2,020.60, and palladium edged up 0.3% to $1,559.

 

 

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