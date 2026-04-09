Sanwo-Olu To Commission 36 Schools In Tolu Complex 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday (today) commission the Tolu Schools Complex in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The Tolu Schools Complex is built on an estimated 11.73 hectares of land, comprising 36 public schools, 31 secondary, and five primary schools situated in the densely populated Ajegunle in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government says delivering such a magnitude of a project in an environment that houses about 20,000 pupils testifies to the people-oriented nature of Lagos State governance.

Other facilities provided in the Tolu Schools Complex include a standard football pitch with race tracks, a multipurpose sport court for outdoor games, a fire service station, a health centre, perimeter fences around the entire complex, and gates to maintain security. Also, a water harvester, a biodigester, and solar panels are available on the school premises to ensure a stable power supply, among others.

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Before the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat administration intervention, virtually all the buildings at the Tolu school complex were in different stages of dilapidation.

But now, the entire school complex has experienced a major redevelopment and transformation in terms of modern infrastructure after 42 years of its establishment during the administration of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

The Tolu Schools Complex, supervised by the Rehabilitation of Public Schools in Lagos State, can now be referred to as an all-inclusive school where no child will be left behind, with the two newly constructed buildings for People Living with Disability (PLD), which consist of vertical lift facilities to aid movement from the ground floor to the top floor.

A vocational school has also been established for students who desire to acquire skills in fashion designing, tailoring, craftsmanship, masonry, plumbing, and many other skills.

The regeneration drive in Tolu Schools Complex will improve the quality of education of students in that community as a result of the conducive learning environment. The provision of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub and a central laboratory will also go a long way in preparing the students to acquire skills in robotic engineering and other science-related fields.

The Lagos State Government says the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) will take charge of the maintenance of the school building to avert deterioration.