U.S. Orders Embassy Employees, Families To Leave Abuja Over Security Concerns

The United States has ordered non-emergency embassy personnel and their families to leave its mission in Abuja, citing a deteriorating security environment.

The disclosure was made by the U.S. Department of State in a travel advisory published on its official website on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of State stated that it took the decision on April 8, 2026, following an assessment of the security situation in Nigeria.

It emphasised the risks posed by crime, terrorism, and civil unrest across multiple regions of the country.

While urging Americans to exercise caution, it maintained Nigeria’s Level 3 travel advisory status, additionally classifyingng several states under the stricter Level 4 advisory, indicating areas where travel should be avoided entirely.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory,” the statement read in part.

“On April 8, 2026, the Department of State authorized non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave U.S. Embassy Abuja due to the deteriorating security situation.”

The Department listed several high-risk states across northern, central, and southern Nigeria, citing threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent crime, reinforcing its warning to avoid travel to designated areas.

The advisory highlighted that violent crime remains widespread in Nigeria, including armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, and hostage-taking. It noted that kidnapping for ransom is frequent and often targets foreigners and dual nationals.

“Terrorist groups such as Boko Haram continue to plan and execute attacks, sometimes collaborating with criminal gangs.

“Potential targets include public spaces like markets, shopping centres, schools, places of worship, government buildings, and transport hubs.

“Civil unrest persists in parts of southern Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta and Southeast, driven by armed groups and protests.”

The advisory also flagged healthcare challenges, including limited access to medicines, unreliable emergency services, and upfront payment requirements.

The Department further warned that the U.S. government may have limited capacity to assist citizens in certain high-risk areas, urging Americans to avoid such locations entirely.

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The development followed a similar move in December 2025, where the country placed Nigeria on a list of countries facing partial travel restrictions under a presidential proclamation aimed at tightening border controls.

The decision was based on security assessments and immigration compliance data.

Nigeria was included among countries subject to partial suspension affecting certain immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories.

The U.S. cited the presence of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State as a major concern.

It noted that visa overstay data showed Nigerian nationals recorded a 5.56% overstay rate for B-1/B-2 visas and 11.90% for student and exchange visas.

Restrictions apply to categories including B-1, B-2, F, M, and J visas, while some groups, like diplomats and existing visa holders, are exempt.