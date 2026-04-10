ASUU UNIJOS Suspends Strike Over Salary Payment, Demands Inclusion of Allowances

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos branch, has suspended its withdrawal of services following the payment of March 2026 salaries to its members.

The decision comes barely two days after the union directed its members to down tools over delays in salary payment and the non-inclusion of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).

In a statement signed by the branch chairperson, Jurbe Molwus, the union revealed that clearance for the payment was received shortly after the strike commenced.

“We received information that the university administration got clearance from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for the payment of March salary some hours after our withdrawal of service on April 8, 2026,” the statement read.

ASUU confirmed that most of its members have now received their salaries, prompting the decision to suspend the industrial action.

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“After careful evaluation, we have confirmed the payment of our salary for March 2026, as the majority of our members have received alerts based on reports from various faculties,” Molwus stated.

Despite the development, the union expressed concern over the continued exclusion of the Earned Academic Allowance from the payment.

“We note with concern that the EAA component has still not been included in the payment of our salary for the month of March 2026,” it said.

The union called on the Federal Government to urgently address the issue, stressing the need to fully implement agreements reached with ASUU.

“We hereby call on the Federal Government to provide the funds required to finance the complete implementation of the FGN–ASUU 2025 Agreement to guarantee the desired industrial harmony,” Molwus said.

ASUU further directed its members to resume academic activities immediately while negotiations continue.

“Consequently, all members are requested to resume lectures, conduct exams and statutory meetings immediately as we continue to push for the inclusion of EAA in our salaries,” he said.

The union, however, warned that failure to resolve the lingering issues could lead to another withdrawal of services.

“We sincerely hope that the Federal Government will take proactive necessary steps to prevent us from withdrawing our services again at the end of April and subsequent months,” Molwus cautioned.