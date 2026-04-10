Gunmen Kill Woman, Daughter, Abduct Three In Ondo

Tragedy again struck in Igunshin community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as gunmen stormed a poultry farm, killing a woman and her daughter.

Three people were reportedly abducted during the attack.

Information gathered from the locals, about five armed men stormed the farm at about 1:00 PM, scaled the perimeter fence and launched the attack while the victims were working alongside other members of staff.

The situation was escalated by the lifeless bodies of the poultry owner and her daughter, which were later discovered within the premises.

The Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Friday.

DSP Jimoh noted: “The Command strongly condemns the violent incident at Igushin via Ala, Akure, which led to the tragic loss of two innocent lives. While two victims were rescued through a swift and coordinated operation, we regret the unfortunate deaths recorded.”

He assured that security has been reinforced in the area, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The police image maker appeals to members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could assist ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.