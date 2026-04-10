Katsina To Sponsor Mass Wedding For 1,000 Couples

The Katsina State Government has concluded plans for its maiden edition of a mass wedding for at least 1,000 couples drawn from the 34 local government areas.

This is part of the government’s initiatives aimed at reducing the burden of social vices in the state.

READ ALSO: [2027] Buhari’s Only Son Yusuf Declares Intention For Reps Seat

The Director General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, Malam Abu-Ammar, said during a livelihood support and counselling training on Thursday that many widows, orphans, and vulnerable individuals are unable to get married despite their willingness due to socioeconomic challenges.

“These 1,000 couples, comprising 2,000 individuals, were drawn from the 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

“This forthcoming mass wedding is one of the state government’s initiatives to reduce the burden of social vices in the state. This is because many widows, orphans, and vulnerable individuals are unable to get married despite their willingness due to socioeconomic challenges,” Abu-Ammar said.

Although the amount budgeted for the wedding has not been disclosed yet, the state government said the programme will ensure that brides are empowered, while grooms will also receive support packages to ease their lives.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Govt Conducts Mass Wedding For 300 Couples

In her address at the training session, the Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, A’isha Malumfashi, explained that the beneficiaries, comprising 2,000 individuals, have earlier undergone medical screening and verification to confirm their health status and compatibility.

“All the 1,000 couples have undergone medical screening and verification to confirm their health status and compatibility,” the commissioner said.

Malumfashi, represented by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aminatu Mashi, said the maiden Katsina mass wedding will be held on April 25, 2026.

The training was organised by a marital support foundation in partnership with the board and the state Ministry of Women’s Affairs.