Pioneering US Hip-Hop Artiste Afrika Bambaataa Dies At 68

Renowned US hip-hop artiste and DJ Afrika Bambaataa, known for his 1982 hit “Planet Rock,” has died at age 68, his former record label said Thursday.

“With his passing, we reflect on his contributions to the genre and broader culture, which continue to this day,” Tommy Boy Records said in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Bambaataa.

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that Bambaataa died from complications of cancer at about 3:00 am (0700 GMT) Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Born in housing projects of the Bronx borough of New York City as Lance Taylor, the hip-hop icon got his start in entertainment by hosting block parties and drawing inspiration from early electronic music.

READ ALSO: D&G Co-Founder Gabbana Resigns As Chairman

After growing up during a time rife with gang violence, Bambaataa co-founded the Zulu Nation in 1973, which used hip-hop to promote peaceful values.

“As the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, Afrika Bambaataa helped shape the early identity of Hip Hop as a global movement rooted in peace, unity, love, and having fun.

“His vision transformed the Bronx into the birthplace of a culture that now reaches every corner of the world. His imprint on Hip Hop history is undeniable and will forever remain part of the culture’s origin story,” said artiste Kurtis Blow, who heads labour advocacy group The Hip Hop Alliance.

Blow also acknowledged that Bambaataa’s “legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community.”

Bambaataa faced allegations of sexual assault by accusers who said they were minors in incidents alleged in the 1980s and 1990s. Bambaataa disputed the allegations and was never criminally convicted.

In 2025, Bambaataa lost an abuse case in civil court after failing to appear.