Soldiers Buying Personal Kits Not Sign Of System Failure — Major General Ayoola

A former commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Henry Ayoola (rtd), has dismissed claims that Nigerian soldiers purchasing personal military kits is evidence of systemic failure within the armed forces.

His comments come after a viral interview by a former soldier, Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as Soja Boi, who alleged that personnel buy uniforms, boots, and bulletproof vests despite low pay.

Ayoola, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Morning Brief on Friday, explained that it is not unusual for personnel to supplement standard-issue equipment with personal purchases.

“The idea of a soldier, out of personal choice, spending money to improve their kit beyond the standard issue should not be a big deal,” he said.

He insisted that such actions do not indicate that authorities are failing in their responsibility to equip troops.

“It does not mean the system is not working. There is a standard kit that the Armed Forces provide, and that has not changed,” Ayoola argued.

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According to the former commander, every soldier is entitled to a baseline level of equipment under what is known as a “full-service matching order”.

“There is a minimum standard of kit that every soldier must be given. It is not true to say that authorities are not kitting soldiers,” he added.

Ayoola acknowledged that operational realities sometimes affect the availability of equipment but emphasised that commanders make efforts to optimise resources.

“When equipment is limited, it is rationalised. There is innovation, and sometimes troops make do with what is available,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Tuesday dismissed allegations that its personnel purchase uniforms and protective equipment with personal funds, describing the claims as false and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no soldier is deployed to an operational theatre without the necessary protective equipment,” a statement from the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, read.

Security Challenges: A Power Struggle

Beyond the controversy over military equipment and uniforms, Ayoola argued that the broader challenge facing Nigeria is often misunderstood and misrepresented.

He maintained that insecurity in the country should not be viewed solely through a military lens but rather as part of a deeper structural issue.

“What we are dealing with in Nigeria is not just a security challenge. The adversary has shaped a narrative that we have come to accept without properly interrogating it,” he said.

According to him, the crisis reflects a wider struggle rooted in power dynamics and competing ideologies.

“The real issue is a political power problem. The Nigerian situation is a local manifestation of a global trend,a clash of civilisations,” Ayoola stated.

He criticised the country’s approach to tackling insecurity, noting that the failure to clearly define the problem has led to ineffective solutions.

“You cannot solve a problem you have not defined. What we have been doing is like cutting branches without uprooting the tree,” he said.

On concerns about troop vulnerability, including ambush incidents, Ayoola pointed to increasing technological support in military operations.

“There has been increased use of ISR—Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance—drones to cover flanks and move ahead of troops, which helps minimise ambushes,” he said.

He insisted that while improvements are always needed, the narrative that soldiers are left entirely unequipped is inaccurate.

Ayoola stressed that a lack of consensus on who the country’s true adversaries are continues to undermine national security efforts.

“If we cannot clearly define who the enemy is and what they want, then we will continue chasing shadows,” he warned.