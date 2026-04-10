We’ll Continue To Equip Our Armed Forces, Defeat Terrorism, Banditry – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, pledging sustained investment in the armed forces to combat terrorism and banditry across the country.

“We will work hard. We will continue to equip and train our men and women of the armed forces. We will defeat terrorism and banditry,” he said while giving a speech on Friday during a visit to Bayelsa, where he commissioned key projects in the state.

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Tinubu added that his administration remained focused on delivering tangible development to Nigerians through infrastructure and economic opportunities.

“Regardless of their shenanigans, in our party, we believe that the people deserve to see governance translated into roads, bridges, power, jobs, and real opportunities that affect human beings and signal the development of our country,” he said.

READ ALSO: Gallant Soldiers Killed As Troops Repel Terrorists In Borno Attack

The President also called for a moment of reflection in honour of fallen soldiers and national figures, and acknowledged their sacrifices.

“Please let us stand and observe for our men and women of the armed forces who paid the ultimate price in Borno state, not just the closest of yesterday and many others that have befell us.

“And to the memory of a great friend, the former governor of Bayelsa state, DSP Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, may their souls rest in peace. Nigeria thanks all of you and all of them for their service,” he said at the event in Bayelsa.

Tinubu’s comments come amid renewed security concerns following a deadly attack on a military formation in Benisheikh in the early hours of Thursday.

According to military sources, insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI but were repelled by troops after intense resistance.

Although the attackers were forced to retreat, the military confirmed that some soldiers were killed in the encounter.

It described the response as courageous and professional, noting that the attack may reflect increasing pressure on insurgents due to ongoing military offensives.

The country has experienced increased banditry, insurgency, kidnappings, and communal clashes across multiple regions.

In states such as Plateau, Benue, Yobe, and Kaduna, coordinated attacks by armed groups have left dozens of people dead.

The US Department of State issued travel advisories and began reducing its staff presence in Abuja.

The Federal Government, however, has insisted that the action is a standard precaution and does not represent Nigeria’s overall security situation.