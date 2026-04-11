14 Killed In Fresh Attack On Niger Communities, 110 Bandits Neutralised

Fourteen vigilante members, including the Commander in Bagna, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State, as well as two civilians, including a woman, have been confirmed dead in a fresh attack on Bagna and Yelwa communities.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation of the State, Nuhu Nana, on Friday.

While expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives recorded during the operations, the state government extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging their bravery and sacrifice in the fight against insecurity.

Meanwhile, a total of 110 bandits have been reported neutralised across several locations in Shiroro in a major security breakthrough in the state.

A breakdown of the operations indicated that 47 bandits were neutralised in Lantan Village (Erena Ward), 21 in Lakupe (Kwaki Ward), 16 in Luwidna (Kwaki Ward), 20 in Farin Kasa (Allawa Ward), and 6 in Rafin Barden Dawaki (Kurebe Ward).

This is as the Niger State Government reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and stability in Shiroro following the banditry attacks.

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The government noted that the outcome of the feat underscored the effectiveness and resilience of the joint operations aimed at dismantling criminal elements and restoring normalcy to affected communities.

While security operations continue to intensify, the government advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas, and cooperate fully with security agencies. Citizens are also encouraged to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts.

The state government assured the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, noting that additional reinforcements and strategic measures have been deployed to sustain the current momentum and prevent further attacks.

The Commissioner reiterated that the situation is being closely monitored and managed, calling on residents to remain calm, united, and supportive as the government works to restore lasting peace in Shiroro and its environs.