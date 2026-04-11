Continued Terrorist Attacks On Innocent Citizens Threaten Nigeria’s Stability, Atiku Warns

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has warned that consistent attacks by terrorists on Nigerians, if left unchecked, undermine Nigeria’s peaceful existence and stability.

He expressed his thoughts via a post on social media X on Saturday.

Channels Television on Saturday had reported a fresh attack on Niger State communities, where lives were lost, including those of fourteen vigilante members, as well as two civilians, including a woman, in Bagna and Yelwa communities.

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Atiku condemned such attacks, calling on the federal government to ensure protection for Nigerians.

“I condemn, in unequivocal terms, the continued acts of terrorism and brigandage that threaten the peace, unity, and stability of our nation.

“Such attacks on innocent citizens are a grave affront to our shared humanity and must never be allowed to define who we are as a people.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss and stand in solidarity with all affected communities during this difficult time.

“The foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. It is therefore imperative that renewed urgency, coordination, and resolve be brought to bear in confronting this challenge and restoring public confidence.”

He acknowledged and appreciated the continued support of the President and Government of the United States of America in the global fight against terrorism.

“This cooperation underscores the importance of sustained international partnership in addressing threats to peace and security. Nigeria will endure, and with collective resolve, we shall prevail”, he wrote.