Fubara Cautions Opobo Royal Family Against Disputes Over Inheritance

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned members of the Opobo royal family against engaging in disputes over the assets left behind by the late Amanyanabo of Opobo, and former Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja.

He warned that any form of conflict over inheritance could trigger chaos and disunity within the family.

Governor Fubara gave the advice during a funeral service in honour of the late monarch at St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

He urged the children of the deceased to prioritise peace and unity rather than dissipating energy on material possessions.

According to him, inheritance does not equate to success, stressing that individual achievements must be earned through personal effort.

“What you inherit are assets; you don’t inherit success. You have to work for your own success. If you understand that, there will be no crisis in the family,” he said.

The governor further noted that disputes over inherited wealth often led to division, while the value of such assets might diminish over time.

He urged the family to honour the peaceful legacy of the late monarch by avoiding actions that could bring discord.

Fubara described King Jaja as a man of class, dignity, and remarkable composure, whose reign brought stability and progress to the Opobo Kingdom.

He noted that the monarch, who died at 83, lived a fulfilled life marked by peace and notable achievements.

He added that under the late king’s reign, the kingdom attained significant prominence, including producing both a deputy governor in 1999 and a governor, being himself.

He said the development reflected the monarch’s impactful leadership.

“Today is not a day of mourning, but a day to celebrate a fulfilled life. He lived peacefully, achieved greatly, and has completed his race. It is now left for us to continue his story,” the governor stated.

Fubara also advised the Amanyanabo-elect, Charles Mac-Pepple Jaja, to focus on charting a progressive path for the kingdom through wisdom and pragmatism, rather than attempting to replicate the exact footsteps of his predecessor.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Emmanuel Jaja, reflected on the transient nature of life, urging the congregation to shun pride and the excessive pursuit of wealth.

Drawing from Revelation 21:1–7, the cleric reminded mourners that ultimate authority belongs to God, whom he described as the “water of life,” and encouraged them to live with eternity in view, noting that only those who accept Jesus Christ have the promise of everlasting life.