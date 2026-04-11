His Life Was Marked By Courage, Service, Fubara Eulogises Late Senator Mpigi

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has eulogised late Senator Barinada Mpigi, describing him as a fighter who lived a great life and left behind enduring legacies.

Governor Fubara spoke at the Service of Songs held at the Missionary Anglican Church, Koroma, in Tai Local Government Area, where he joined political leaders, associates, and community members to honour the former lawmaker.

According to the governor, Mpigi’s life was marked by courage and service, noting that he would be remembered for the significant works he accomplished while alive.

Mpigi, the senator representing the South-East senatorial district in Rivers, reportedly passed away at the age of 64 after battling a prolonged illness.

“He lived a great life. He was a fighter whose time has come and gone. We will remember him for the great works he did,” Fubara said.

Reflecting on the inevitability of death, the governor stated that human beings have no control over their lifespan.

“Death is the ultimate end of everything. We can neither add nor subtract to our life span. When it comes, it has come,” he added.

He urged the bereaved family to remain strong in the face of their loss, stressing that only God can provide true comfort and fill the vacuum left by the deceased.

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Governor Fubara also recalled that he had earlier sent a condolence message and visited the family following the senator’s passing.

The Service of Songs attracted members of the National Assembly and residents of the Koroma community, as tributes continued to pour in for the late lawmaker.