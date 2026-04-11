Kaduna Signs Tax Consolidation Law To Boost Revenue, Ease Business

The Kaduna State Government has taken a major step toward reforming its fiscal system with the signing of the State Tax (Consolidation) Law, 2025, by Governor Uba Sani.

The new law, recently passed by the state House of Assembly, is designed to unify and simplify the state’s tax structure.

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The legislation consolidates multiple existing tax laws into a single, comprehensive framework designed to streamline revenue collection, enhance transparency, and ease the tax burden on residents and businesses within Kaduna.

This move, officials say, will eliminate inefficiencies, reduce duplication, and improve compliance among taxpayers.

By harmonising various levies, the government aims to address longstanding concerns about double taxation and the complexity of the tax system.

Speaking on the development, the state government highlighted that the reform was expected to significantly improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Entrepreneurs and corporate organisations are expected to benefit from a more streamlined and transparent tax payment process, reducing administrative burdens and costs.

Beyond simplifying taxation, the law is also positioned as a key driver of economic growth.

By strengthening internally generated revenue (IGR), the state government plans to channel more funds into critical infrastructure projects, social services, and development programs.

Meanwhile, the Joint Revenue Board has congratulated the Kaduna State Government on the successful passage and signing of the Kaduna State Tax (Consolidation) Law, 2025.

In a statement released shortly after the development, the board commended Governor Sani and the chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service for what it described as a bold and forward-thinking reform aimed at strengthening the state’s fiscal framework.

The board noted that the new law, which harmonises multiple taxes and levies into a single, unified system, represents a significant milestone in tax administration at the subnational level.

It emphasised that such reforms were critical to eliminating the challenges of multiple taxation, improving compliance, and enhancing transparency in revenue collection.

Analysts view the reform as part of a broader strategy by Governor Sani’s administration to enhance fiscal discipline and create a more investor-friendly environment.

If effectively implemented, the new tax regime could improve revenue collection while fostering economic expansion across key sectors.

The signing of the Kaduna State Tax (Consolidation) Law, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to modernize its financial system and promote sustainable development.