Katsina: Bandits Demand 700 Cattle, 1,000 Sheep From Residents, Issue Six-Day Ultimatum

Residents of communities in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State have been thrown into panic after suspected bandits issued a six-day ultimatum, demanding 700 cattle and 1,000 sheep to avoid an attack.

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The demand was conveyed in a letter delivered to the affected communities on April 6 where residents were given notice until Friday, April 10, to comply.

The threat has reportedly triggered widespread fear across the affected communities, namely, Sukuntuni, Unguwar Tsamiya, Magama, Walawa, and Tudun Wulli, with reports of armed bandits moving freely on motorcycles.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Saturday, said the ultimatum followed months of harassment and abductions allegedly carried out by armed bandits operating in the area.

According to him, a notorious bandit leader had earlier moved large numbers of rustled animals after a dispute with associates, before issuing what he considered a “tax” demand on local communities.

“The situation has forced people to flee. Some have relocated to Rimaye, others to parts of Kano State, while some moved to Katsina town. About 10 villages are now deserted,” he said.

Concerns have, however, risen over the effectiveness of past negotiations between communities and armed bandits, which residents said previously brought only temporary relief.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Media and Publicity, to the Katsina State Governor, Malam Maiwada Dan-Mallam, on Saturday, appealed for calm.

He stated that authorities were carefully investigating the development and cautioned that the letter may have been intended to create panic.

“The letter has not been officially acknowledged by any authority. It could have been written to create fear among the people. And the government is working tirelessly to protect lives and property across the state,” Dan-Mallam noted.

It was, however, gathered that, despite official assurances, tension remains high in the affected communities, with many displaced residents remaining in fear about returning home.